CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS CELEBRATES THANKSGIVING WITH SERVICEMEMBERS AND VETERANS IN SOUTH KOREA





Photo: Jacobs serves Thanksgiving lunch at Camp Humphreys

East County News Service

November 27, 2021 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) served Thanksgiving lunch to servicemembers at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, as part of an official congressional delegation trip to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, organized by House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano.

Later in the day, Jacobs and her colleagues also celebrated with veterans currently living in South Korea.

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Jacobs met with servicemembers and veterans in Okinawa, with government officials in South Korea, and toured the DMZ.

“I was honored to spend Thanksgiving with veterans and servicemembers in South Korea. We ask so much of our military families, especially over the last year and a half during Covid. With so many not being able to travel home to see family, I felt that it was important to come and bring a little bit of home to them. I’m thankful for the opportunity to show them our gratitude this holiday season,” said Congresswoman Jacobs.

Jacobs is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee.