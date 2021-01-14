CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS TO HOST INFORMATION SESSION ON COVID-19 VACCINES THURSAY AT 2 PM

Source: Congresswoman Sara Jacobs

January 14, 2021 (Washington D.C.) -- Today,, East County's newly elected Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-A-53) will host an informational session on the COVID-19 vaccine featuring local public health experts. The virtual event, entitled “Learn the Facts: COVID-19 Vaccine Truths with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs,” will take place on Thursday, January 14 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time. Members of the public can register to attend the virtual event here.

During the event, Congresswoman Jacobs will talk about her experience receiving the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine as part of the President Policy Directive to maintain continuity of government. She will then be joined by community and public health leaders who will discuss the science behind COVID-19 vaccines, their safety and efficacy, and offer an update on when members of the public can expect to be vaccinated.

Members of Congress were among the first to receive the vaccine under a presidential directive to protect our nation's leaders.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs releases the following statement:

“The COVID-19 vaccine is a crucial step in crushing this virus and recovering from our dueling public health and economic crises. It’s incredibly important that each of us get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity; I’m looking forward to sharing more about my personal experience and am glad to be partnering with trusted public health experts to talk more about the vaccine and its safety. I invite anyone who has questions or concerns to attend, and to reach out to my office if they need additional information.”

The event will feature the following panelists:

Angela de Joseph: Vice President of the San Diego Association of Black Journalists, Health Advocate, and Founder of Women of Color Roar Media

Dr. Susan Little: Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health, University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

Dr. Rodney Hood: President and Founder of the Multicultural Health Foundation, member of Governor Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, member of the County of San Diego's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Advisory Group, and former President of the National Medical Association





