CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS TO HOST TOWN HALL THURSDAY

April 7, 2021 (San Diego) -- On Thursday, April 8, Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) will host a virtual town hall in San Diego. This event will be Congresswoman Jacobs’ first district-wide town hall, following a series of community events our office has hosted since January.

During the town hall, Congresswoman Jacobs will talk about her first three months in office, highlight the resources San Diego will receive from the American Rescue Plan, and take questions from constituents.

While the event is open to the press, constituent questions will be prioritized.

To register for the event, click here.

To submit questions in advance, constituents can email SaraJacobs.Contact@mail.house.gov.

For press inquiries, please contact Karla Alvarado (karla.alvarado@mail.house.gov) 857-253-1955.

Thursday, April 8, 2021

WHEN: Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5:30 PDT to 7:00 PDT

WHERE: Zoom and Congresswoman Jacobs’ Facebook page

WHAT: CA-53 Town Hall with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs