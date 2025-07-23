CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS HOSTS TOWN HALL JULY 27 IN ESCONDIDO, SINCE ISSA WON’T HOLD LIVE SESSION WITH HIS CONSTITUENTS

Five candidates running against Rep. Issa are also expected to be there

East County News Service

July 23, 2025 (Escondido) – Since Republican Representative Darrell Issa has repeatedly refused to hold a townhall in his 49th Congressional district, Indivisible North County has organized “The Town Hall We Deserve” with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat representing the 51st Congressional district, to speak with voters on critical issues facing our nation.

Five Democratic candidates running against Issa have also been invited to have tables at the event, according to organizers.

Registration is required and seating is limited. Register here. The event will take place July 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts,340 N. Escondido Blvd.in Escondido.

Have something to say? Submit your questions in advance for Rep. Jacobs. Submit your questions here.

Both Jacobs and Issa have districts that include large portions of East County. Jacobs recently held a live town hall in her district, as well as an online town hall since the last election, while Issa has refused repeated requests to do, prompting Indivisible North County to previously host an empty chair townhall with a chicken-suited participant occupying the seat reserved for Issa.

This time, Indivisible invited Jacobs, who represents the neighboring 51st district which includes parts of San Diego and East County communities such as La Mesa and El Cajon.

“In 2025, many Republican House members—including Issa—are dodging public accountability,” the invitation for this townhall issued by Indivisible states. “They’re avoiding traditional town halls because they don’t want to answer tough questions about their voting records, their ties to extremist policies, and their refusal to represent the will of their constituents. But we believe democracy demands better. That’s why Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-51) is stepping up and standing in. In a bold act of solidarity, she’s agreed to take questions from CA48 residents, speak directly to the issues impacting our community, and help strategize ways we can pressure Darrell Issa to do his job—or get out of the way.”





