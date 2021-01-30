CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS TO INTRODUCE RESOLUTION TO CENSURE CONGRESSWOMAN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, CALL FOR RESIGNATION

By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – Congresswomen Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) and Nikema Williams (D-GA) will introduce legislation next week to formally censure Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Williams-Jacobs resolution condemns Greene’s remarks repeatedly supporting the assassination of current and former elected officials. It also calls for her to be censured in the House Chamber, and calls for her resignation from Congress.

Legislation to censure requires a simple majority. Removal would require a two-thirds vote, meaning a significant number of Republican support would be needed.

Statement from Congresswoman Sara Jacobs:

“We saw on January 6th what can happen when elected leaders use their positions of public trust to encourage and incite violence. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly demonstrated her support for the execution of leaders of the Democratic Party, and her presence in Congress is a threat to our democracy, our institutions, and the safety of every person who works in the Capitol. As someone with experience working in post-conflict settings, I know that it is imperative that we act swiftly to hold her accountable, and I am proud to introduce this resolution with Congresswoman Williams.”

Statement from Congresswoman Nikema Williams:

“Congresswoman Greene’s comments and actions are dangerous, unpatriotic, and a clear threat to every Member of Congress. It would be irresponsible for us to allow her to use the ‘People’s House’ as a platform to peddle discredited conspiracy theories that only fan the flames of hatred and violence. This is the same rhetoric that provoked the lawlessness we saw during the January 6th Domestic Terrorist attack. We must do everything we can to prevent similar events from occurring ever again.







“Congresswoman Greene should resign immediately to allow someone to fill her seat who believes in upholding the Constitution and the mission of this legislative body to serve all people, not harm them.”

Greene has not denied the allegations, CNN reports, but instead sought to blame staff. “"Over the years, I've had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views," she wrote.

Republican House leadership has also drawn criticism for appointing Greene to serve on the Education committee after she claimed a mass school shooting was a “false flag” and made offensive remarks to a child survivor of another school massacre.

"Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- what could they be thinking?" Pelosi asked. "Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It's absolutely appalling,

The text of the Williams-Jacobs resolution is as follows:

Condemning and censuring Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Whereas in 2018 and 2019, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene liked several posts and comments on Facebook demonstrating her support for the execution of several members of the Democratic party;

Whereas in April 2018, a Facebook commentor asked “Now do we get to hang them?? Meaning H & O???” referring to Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Former President Barack Obama;

Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene replied to the Facebook comment, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off;

Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene liked a Facebook comment in January 2019 that stated, “a bullet to the head would be quicker” in reference to the removal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi;

Whereas in January 2019, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene started circulating a petition to impeach Speaker Pelosi for crimes of treason;

Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called for the execution of Speaker Pelosi in several videos stating that she was “a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason” and should “suffer death or she'll be in prison”;

Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also said that Speaker Pelosi, “took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That's what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it's, uh, it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason”;

Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has also liked comments that stated, “Trump already said there were some great ones working with FBI but some have fallen and quite frankly need to be hung for TREASON!” and “These Traitors need to be put to death as an example of what will no longer be tolerated in our country!!!”;

Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has continued efforts to cast doubt upon the results of the 2020 presidential election by espousing conspiracy theories and by threatening and inciting violence, which has the potential to lead to tragic consequences, causing irreparable damage toward the people’s faith in our democratic process; and

Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments and action are dangerous, signal a threat to other members of Congress, and brought shame on the House of Representatives: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That—

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia be censured; Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene forthwith present herself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure; Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker; and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should immediately resign from office to allow an individual more befitting of the respect of the people of the United States to represent Georgia’s 14th District.





