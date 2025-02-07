CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS INTRODUCES BILL TO PROTECT USAID AFTER TRUMP TEAM SHUTS DOWN LIFE-SAVING MEASURES

“Eliminating USAID means no more food for millions of Sudanese refugees who’ve fled a civil war, no more medical care for displaced Palestinians, no more HIV treatment on the African continent, and more." -- Congresswoman Sara Jacobs

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via X: Congresswoman Sara Jacobs speaks at a rally to save US Aid.

February 11, 2025 (San Diego) – Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) today introduced legislation declaring it illegal for the Trump administration to dismantle the USAID agency without an act of Congress, and to prohibit any funding of such efforts. Jacobs calls the action a "coup" and warns other agencies could be illegally dismantled next.

Elon Musk and his Dept. of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have shut down the USAID agency’s headquarters and website, put thousands of staffers on leave, and issued a stop work order on most foreign aid.

As a result of those actions, Jacobs says in a press release, “HIV/AIDS clinics have closed across Africa, hospitals in war-torn Syria have locked their doors, millions of Sudanese refugees will be at risk of catching diseases like cholera, malaria, and measles that are spreading, and so much more.”

Jacobs is the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa and Global Development, which oversees USAID. She also worked on international conflict resolution prior to her election and has been schooling other members of Congress on why U.S. Aid is important.

“USAID keeps Americans safe from diseases and terrorism and promotes American farms and businesses,” she says. Jacobs also warns that if the U.S. does not restore USAID programs, our adversaries such as China are likely to fill the gap, replacing the U.S. as allies for nations in need of aid.

On social media, Jacobs elaborated that providing services such as life-saving healthcare, food and more builds goodwill for the U.S. and helps prevent the rise of violent extremism.

The bill authored by Jacobs and coauthored by 15 other Democrats called the Protect U.S. National Security Act. It aims to prove that USAID reform should abide by laws and “not harm American soft power” as the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) looks to cut federal spending at various agencies and departments.

The future of USAID remains in limbo after a federal judge temporarily paused the Trump administration’s plan to put thousands of its employees on leave. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for Wednesday.

Jacob’s bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled House and Senate. Jacobs, in a rally with USAID supporters, urged them to contact their Congressional representatives. She notes that numerous Republicans have historically supported USAID.

Jacobs highlights her career working to reform and support USAID, noting that if the U.S. eliminates the international aid agency, it will be “a death sentence for millions of people.”

On social media, Jacobs has posted, “Freezing U.S. foreign assistance means people will starve, babies will die, and poverty will skyrocket. Millions of Sudanese children are starving – and President Trump just cut off their live-saving support...Eliminating USAID means no more food for millions of Sudanese refugees who’ve fled a civil war, no more medical care for displaced Palestinians, no more HIV treatment on the African continent, and more.”

The Trump administration has accused USAID of “wasting massive sums of taxpayer money” and highlighted 12 projects as examples found by DOGE, but many of those claims have been debunked.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, in his February 2025 order blocking the Trump administration from placing certain USAID employees on leave, stated that "despite Trump's claim of massive 'corruption and fraud' in the agency, government lawyers had no support for that argument in court,” Politico reports.

Jacobs concludes, “There’s a lot of disinformation about USAID grants – both their recipients and what they actually do. Does there need to be some reform? Yes. But Republicans’ cherry-picking of grants and data misrepresents ALL the good work that USAID has done.”





