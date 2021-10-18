CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS RECEIVES HOUSE DPCC THOMAS PAINE AWARD RECOGNIZING TOP COMMUNICATORS

East County News Service

October 18, 2021 (Washington, D.C.) - The House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC) has awarded Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) the prestigious Thomas Paine Award for being among the most effective speakers and communicators in the Democratic House Caucus. Congresswoman Jacobs was one of just five members, out of 220 House Democrats, to receive the award.

“I am honored to receive the Thomas Paine Award. For me, being the youngest member of the California delegation is not just about bringing new issues and ideas to the table, but also about communicating and engaging more people in the policy making process. I’m so grateful that my work to do that was recognized by the House Democratic Caucus,” said Congresswoman Sara Jacobs in a media statement.

DPCC Co-Chair Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO-2) wrote on Twitter, “As a freshman member of @HouseDemocrats, @RepSaraJacobs of California is already making waves in Congress as she delivers results for her constituents. Congratulations on winning @HouseDPCC’s Thomas Paine Award for effective communication!

Congresswoman Jacobs is a frequent speaker on the House floor, highlighting key Democratic priorities including child care, the Child Tax Credit, addressing climate change, LGBTQ+ rights and more. She also recently managed floor debate during a key amendment to the 2021 NDAA and is a frequent and forceful speaker on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

The DPCC is tasked with developing a Caucus-wide message that communicates where House Democrats stand on key issues, including in floor debates, on social media and in media interviews.