CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS SERVES AS SPEAKER PRO TEMPORE WEDNESDAY EVENING

East County News Service

February 3, 2021 (Washington D.C.) - Today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi designated San Diego’s new Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore, presiding over the House session in the Speaker’s absence.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs releases the following statement:

I am honored to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore as one of the youngest women to ever preside over the House Chamber. I was thrilled to represent my district on the dais, and am grateful to Speaker Pelosi for entrusting me with this responsibility.”


