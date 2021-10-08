CONGRESSWOMAN SARA JACOBS VISITS MEALS ON WHEELS, HELPS DELIVER FOOD TO SENIORS IN SPRING VALLEY

For over 60 years, Meals on Wheels San Diego County has fought malnutrition and loneliness, two of the biggest threats to the well-being of homebound seniors. Seniors are at serious risk of major illness and complications from COVID-19, creating an even greater need for home-delivered, nutritious meals. Social distancing has also cut many more older adults off from their family and support networks, making them vulnerable to the negative health effects of isolation.

In 2020, Meals on Wheels San Diego County delivered nearly 600,000 meals in San Diego County. That’s a 50 percent increase in the number the organization normally serves.

Today, Meals on Wheels San Diego County delivers 50,000 meals per month.

Federal government data shows that up to 16 percent of Americans older than 65—and even more of those in hospitals or other institutions— are at high risk for malnutrition. According to the AARP, more than eight million older adults are affected by isolation, and the physical health risks are detrimental. Researchers have found that loneliness is just as lethal as smoking 15 cigarettes per day. Studies have even suggested a link between isolation and increased risk of Alzheimer’s.

Meals on Wheels San Diego County volunteers are essential. The organization needs volunteers to meet its growing demand—and to provide a critical link to more support for isolated seniors. A volunteer may be the only person a client sees all day, providing human contact and a safety net of compassion and conversation, particularly for those seniors living alone.

Although COVID-19 restrictions mean volunteers can no longer enter homes during deliveries, they still chat with seniors outside from a safe distance for a few minutes while wearing a face mask and gloves.

Lives are saved nearly every week because a volunteer called the proper emergency personnel for someone who has fallen, had a stroke, or simply needs additional resources.

Visit meals-on-wheels.org for more information on how to get involved.

