CONGRESWOMAN JACOBS SHARES REACTION AFTER UKRAINE INVASION

East County News Service

February 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) today released a statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Jacobs is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Armed Services Committee. In late January, she traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, as part of an official bipartisan Congressional delegation led by Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks.

“I condemn President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine that will have devastating and deadly consequences for the Ukrainian people and widespread consequences for the European continent. I stand with the Ukrainian people who woke up to Putin’s declaration of war, to explosions rocking their cities, and to a new and horrifying reality for the future," Jacobs says, adding, “When I visited Ukraine with my colleagues last month, it was clear that the United States Congress and the Biden Administration – along with our NATO allies and partners – are united in our strong support for the Ukrainian people."

As a representative of a miitary community, Jacobs noted the "devastating consequences" of war and called it "shameful" that Putin was unwiling to engage in seeking a diplomatic solution despite outreach from President Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Although she indicated diplomatic channels should remain open in an effort at de-escalation to end the human suffering in Ukraine, she added, "In my experience working on conflict around the world, I know that diplomacy works best when paired with clear costs and consequences. That’s why it's important that the United States and our European partners hold Putin and his government accountable, while providing clear conditions and off-ramps, and mitigating the costs for everyday people – Ukrainian, Russian, European, and American – who had nothing to do with this decision."

She also address the growing refugee crisis, as thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland amid bombings and Russian tanks in the streets. The United Nations has said this could become the biggest refugee crisis since Syria.

“The United States and our European partners must also prepare to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war and persecution. I urge President Biden to raise the refugee cap and allow in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible, and work with our European partners to ensure they are prepared to do the same," the San Diego Congresswoman said.