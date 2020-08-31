CONSTRUCTION TO START SOON ON NEW RESIDENTIAL AND RETAIL IN DOWNTOWN EL CAJON

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

August 31, 2020 (El Cajon) – Construction is set to begin in September on a new housing and retail building at 101 Main Street on the corner of Main and Magnolia in downtown El Cajon.

Designed the Matt Stowe at Architects Local and built by McCane Ent, the building will have 15 residential units and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Prices have not yet been released, but will be available closer to completion. Construction is expected to take 8 to 12 months, according to City Manager Graham Mitchell.