CONTINENTAL MILLS RECALLS WALMART GREAT VALUE BUTTERMILK PANCAKE & WAFFLE MIX DUE TO POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION

By Miriam Raftery

March 28, 2022 (San Diego) – Continental Mills has recalled Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix sold at Walmart stores nationwide, due to possible foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were found in a limited number of products.

The recalled lot has the UPC 078742370828, lot code KX2063, and best by date of 09/01/2023.

No injuries have been reported to date.

If you have recently purchased the product, throw it away or return to the store for a refund. For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.Pacific Time.