February 19, 2020 (Lemon Grove) -- Giardino Neighborhood Cucina, a cozy Lemon Grove eatery, is bringing some fun and unexpected culinary events to East County. Over the next two months, guests can head in for cooking classes, a truffle and wine dinner, Festa Della Donna, or International Women's Day, and more. See below for full calendar and delicious details.

Cooking Class: Eggplant Parmesan

Thursday, Feb. 27 | 6pm

Learn how to make one of the most traditional Italian staples. Class and Eggplant Parmesan to eat - $35. RSVP: info@giardinosd.com

Truffle & Wine Dinner at Giardino



March 5 | 6:30pm



Join Giardino for an incredible dinner staring black TRUFFLES. The cozy Italian eatery will serve four original courses, like Lobster Risotto and Filet Mignon – all staring black truffles and paired with tasteful wines. Dinner is $99/pp for the menu with pairings. Purchase tickets here, limited seats.







Festa Della Donna at Giardino



Sunday, March 8



Owner Karina Kravalis invites guests in to toast to International Women’s Day, which is celebrated all over the world and known as Festa Della Donna in Italy. As a special treat, women who dine at the restaurant that day will receive a complimentary dessert from the chef with their meal, plus $5 glasses of sparkling rose all day. Cheers to that! www.GiardinoSD.com







Cooking Class: Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

Saturday, March 14 | 2pm

Learn how to make ravioli and stuff with spinach and cheese. Class and ravioli to eat - $35. RSVP: info@giardinosd.com

For more information visit https://www.giardinosd.com/.