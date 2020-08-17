COOL ZONES OPEN ACROSS EAST COUNTY DUE TO HIGH HEAT

East County News Service
August 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Cool zones adapted to COVID-19 public health protections have been opened at eight county libraries across San Diego’s inland region during the current extreme heat conditions. The locations are open from 12 noon to 5 p.m.Mondays through Friday (except the Borrego Springs location, which is also open weekends).
Masks and social distancing are required by all visitors and staff. Temperature checks are also required before entering a cool zone and time limits may be imposed due to limited capacity. No animals are permitted, except for service animals. Below is the full list of county cool zones:
Alpine Branch Library
1752 Alpine Boulevard
Alpine, 91901
619-445-4221
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Borrego Springs Library
2580 Country Club Road
Borrego Springs, 92004
760-767-5761
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Sat. & Sun. 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Fallbrook Community Center
341 Heald Lane
Fallbrook, 92028
760-728-1671
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Lakeside Community Center
9841 Vine Street
Lakeside, 92040
619-443-9176
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Potrero Branch Library
24883 Potrero Valley Road
Potrero, 91963
619-478-5978
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Ramona Branch Library
1276 Main Street
Ramona, 92065
760-788-5270
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Santa Ysabel Nature Center
22135 Highway 79
Santa Ysabel, 92070
760-765-4098
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Spring Valley Community Center
8735 Jamacha Boulevard
Spring Valley, 91977
619-479-1832
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Valley Center Branch Library
29200 Cole Grade Road
Valley Center, 92082
760-749-1305
M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
