COOL ZONES OPEN ACROSS EAST COUNTY DUE TO HIGH HEAT

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

August 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Cool zones adapted to COVID-19 public health protections have been opened at eight county libraries across San Diego’s inland region during the current extreme heat conditions.  The locations are open from 12 noon to 5 p.m.Mondays through Friday (except the Borrego Springs location, which is also open weekends). 

Masks and social distancing are required by all visitors and staff.  Temperature checks are also required before entering a cool zone and time limits may be imposed due to limited capacity. No animals are permitted, except for service animals. Below is the full list of county cool zones:

Alpine Branch Library

1752 Alpine Boulevard

Alpine, 91901

619-445-4221

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Borrego Springs Library

2580 Country Club Road

Borrego Springs, 92004

760-767-5761

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sat. & Sun. 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Fallbrook Community Center

341 Heald Lane

Fallbrook, 92028

760-728-1671

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Lakeside Community Center

9841 Vine Street

Lakeside, 92040

619-443-9176

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Potrero Branch Library

24883 Potrero Valley Road

Potrero, 91963

619-478-5978

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Ramona Branch Library

1276 Main Street

Ramona, 92065

760-788-5270

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Santa Ysabel Nature Center

22135 Highway 79

Santa Ysabel, 92070

760-765-4098

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Spring Valley Community Center

8735 Jamacha Boulevard

Spring Valley, 91977

619-479-1832

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Valley Center Branch Library

29200 Cole Grade Road

Valley Center, 92082

760-749-1305

M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.



 


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon