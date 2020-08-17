COOL ZONES OPEN ACROSS EAST COUNTY DUE TO HIGH HEAT

East County News Service

August 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – Cool zones adapted to COVID-19 public health protections have been opened at eight county libraries across San Diego’s inland region during the current extreme heat conditions. The locations are open from 12 noon to 5 p.m.Mondays through Friday (except the Borrego Springs location, which is also open weekends).

Masks and social distancing are required by all visitors and staff. Temperature checks are also required before entering a cool zone and time limits may be imposed due to limited capacity. No animals are permitted, except for service animals. Below is the full list of county cool zones:

Alpine Branch Library



1752 Alpine Boulevard



Alpine, 91901



619-445-4221



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Borrego Springs Library



2580 Country Club Road



Borrego Springs, 92004



760-767-5761



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.



Sat. & Sun. 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Fallbrook Community Center



341 Heald Lane



Fallbrook, 92028



760-728-1671



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Lakeside Community Center



9841 Vine Street



Lakeside, 92040



619-443-9176



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Potrero Branch Library



24883 Potrero Valley Road



Potrero, 91963



619-478-5978



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Ramona Branch Library



1276 Main Street



Ramona, 92065



760-788-5270



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Santa Ysabel Nature Center



22135 Highway 79



Santa Ysabel, 92070



760-765-4098



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Spring Valley Community Center



8735 Jamacha Boulevard



Spring Valley, 91977



619-479-1832



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Valley Center Branch Library



29200 Cole Grade Road



Valley Center, 92082



760-749-1305



M-F 12 p.m.-5 p.m.





