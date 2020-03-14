CORONAVIRUS CASES IN SPRING VALLEY AND AT SDSU

By Miriam Raftery

March 14, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – An employee at the Covenant Living retirement and continuing care community in Spring Valley has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Fox 5 reports. So has a student at San Diego State University, according to Patch.com.

A statement sent to Fox indicates the Covenant Living employee did not have direct contact with the facility’s senior residents and has been sent home to self-quarantine. To protect residents and staff, everyone who came within six feet of the employee have also been sent home for 14 days.

The SDSU student had recently traveled to Italy and briefly visited offices on campus, but did not attend classes. A hospital-grade cleaning of the offices is being done. The student and those known to have been in contact with the student have been asked to self-quarantine.

The County on Friday reported three additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in addition to five earlier in the week and a total of 11 overall. It appears that the cases described above may not yet be included in that total. The cases reported Friday by the County are: