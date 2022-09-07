COSMECON 2022: PARKWAY PLAZA HOSTS NATIONWIDE BEAUTY SUMMIT SEPT. 10

Story and photo courtesy of Courtesy of Parkway Plaza

September 7, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Parkway Plaza, El Cajon’s premier shopping destination, is hosting the 2022 nationwide beauty summit series, CosmeCon. Celebrating female entrepreneurs, body positivity, self-confidence and owning your glow at Parkway Plaza, the event takes place on Saturday, September 10 from 12-3 p.m.

This beauty-defined-by-you event offers attendees the opportunity to be inspired by empowering and influential women making their mark as women in business with a Q&A panel moderated by 93.3FM personality Geena the Latina. Offerings also include mirror affirmation crafts, champagne towers, a braid bar by JCPenny, face painting – and of course, Instagrammable moments for guests to engage with. The first 100 guests to arrive will receive swag bags filled with beauty products from Ulta, Sephora and more.

All proceeds for CosmeCon will be donated to the Positive Movement Foundation, a local charity supporting every child to have equitable access to educational tools and opportunities to enable their success. Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased here to secure your spot at the beauty summit.