COUNCIL CANDIDATE JACK SHU SHARES HIS VISION AND PRIORITIES FOR LA MESA

View video: https://youtu.be/fa7bhPEDxK8

By Miriam Raftery

August 21, 2020 (La Mesa) – In an exclusive video interview, Jack Shu shares his visions for the future of La Mesa. Shu has been an active advocate in La Mesa and countywide for over three decades on social justice issues, human rights, homelessness, and protect the environment.

A California State Parks Superintendent for 29 years, he also served as a peace officer within state parks. As past president of Cleveland National Forest Foundation, he worked at a state and countywide level to protect open spaces, reduce pollution and build healthier communities. In La Mesa, he helped establish the Citizens Public Safety Oversight Task Force on police issues, as well as a Citizens Task for on Homelessness. He’s served on the city’s wellness committee, on the board of Heartland Human Relations, and as a cultural diversity consultant.

In our interview, Shu shared his thoughts on the key issues in La Mesa including housing and homelessness, revitalizing neighborhoods across La Mesa as well as downtown, police and racial equity issues, public safety, and budget priorities.

Shu is one of six candidates running for two seats on the La Mesa City Council, including incumbents Colin Parent and Kristine Alessio, as well as challengers Laura Lothian, Allan Durden and Mark Papenfuss.

You can learn more about Shu and his candidacy at https://jackshu.com/.