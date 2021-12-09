COUNTERFEIT CASH LEADS TO FENTANYL BUST IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

December 9, 2021 (Lemon Grove) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested Sunday in Lemon Grove after a Sheriff’s deputy patrolling a shopping center parking lot in the 7200 block of Broadway spotted a man sitting in a movers’ truck According to Lieutenant Patrick McEvoy, the man acted suspiciously when contacted and appeared to be under the influence. During the encounter, the deputy spotted several counterfeit $100 bills in plain view.

“Further search of the truck and the suspect yielded four small bags containing white substances that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine,” Lt. McEvoy says.

Mark Suennen, 30, was arrested on charges of possessing a controlled substance and possession of narcotics for sale. He was booked into jail and released under supervision of his parole officer on December 8.