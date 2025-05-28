COUNTY ACQUIRES 540 ACRES TO EXPAND SANTA YSABEL PRESERVE AND PROTECT SENSITIVE SPECIES

By County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

May 28, 2025 (Santa Ysabel) -- The San Diego County Board of Supervisors recently approved the purchase of about 540 acres of property in North County for $5.1 million to expand its conservation efforts.

Located within a designated conservation area in Santa Ysabel, the land will expand an existing 6,900-acre preserve slated to protect habitat for sensitive species including the mountain lion, mule deer, Stephens’ kangaroo rat and Engelmann oak.

“Our team is very proud of this new addition to our parks system, as it strengthens San Diego County’s solid reputation for protecting natural resources and species that will be enjoyed for generations,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jason Hemmens.

The property is directly adjacent to the existing preserve and provides connectivity to public lands to the north.

In addition to supporting the County’s Climate Action Plan and General Plan Update goals, it enhances biodiversity and provides flood control benefits and protection of water quality.