COUNTY ALLOWS GOLF CART USE FOR SENIORS AND DISABLED

By Miriam Raftery

May 5, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- On May 1st, several changes to the County's Order of Health Officer and Emergency Regulations went into effect. Including allowing reopening of public and private golf courses that meet certain requirements.

Since then, there have been questions about a ban on use of golf carts.

After consulting with the Public Health Officer, the following clarification is being provided regarding the use of golf carts. Golf cart use is limited to the following two groups:

• Senior citizens over 55 years of age.

• People of any age with disabilities that would prevent them from walking the course.

In order to use a golf cart, you must meet the above criteria. If you do, you can share the golf cart with a member of your household.