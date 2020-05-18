COUNTY AND STATE ADD MORE COVID-19 TESTING SITES

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

May 18, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- The region’s COVID-19 testing is expanding this week. Starting Tuesday, May 19th, the public can get free testing at walk-up sites run by the state at two locations: The County Assessor’s former office at 200 S. Magnolia Ave. in El Cajon and at the Tubman-Chavez Center, 415 Euclid Ave. in southeast San Diego.

The state-run sites open on Tuesday, May 19, and are in addition to state sites already operating in Escondido and Chula Vista. To make an appointment at any of the state-run locations, visit LHI.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. LHI stands for Local Health Initiative, and again that website is LHI.care/COVIDtesting.

In addition, the County has opened an appointment-only drive-up testing site at the Stadium in Mission Valley starting today, May 18th. That site can test up to 180 individuals a day and will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment for the site at SDCCU Stadium, county residents can call 2-1-1.

Additionally, the County’s Live Well on Wheels Mobile office will once again offer COVID-19 testing at Euclid Health Center, located at 292 Euclid Ave, each Saturday for the foreseeable future. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling 2-1-1.

COVID-19 testing options include calling your doctor or medical provider to schedule an appointment, signing up on the state website, or calling 2-1-1.