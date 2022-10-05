COUNTY ANNUAL REPORT - CONNECT WITH US TO BUILD A BETTER FUTURE

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 5, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego released its Annual Report Tuesday calling on San Diegans to “Connect With Us” to build “a just, sustainable and resilient future.”

The report also listed accomplishments and cited goals ranging from ending homelessness to enhancing communities and correcting climate change.

The County’s Annual Report provides a snapshot of what it has achieved in the past year and outlines goals it looks to accomplish.

County Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer opened the Annual Report by calling on residents to connect with the County to help build a future that would make all San Diegans proud.

Robbins-Meyer said the County was moving community engagement to the center of its general management system to make it easier than ever for people to be a part of their local government.

“This year we’ll ramp up community engagement more than ever,” Robbins-Meyer said, “from adding a Community Engagement Manager and Community Engagement web hub, to expanding our translation services to eight languages.”

The report included a long list of achievements. Some included strengthening regional firefighting by adding three firefighting helicopters, enacting new gun-safety laws, and spending $20 million on five housing projects to help low-income homeless San Diegans, seniors and veterans. The County also expanded Mobile Crisis Response Teams to help people experiencing mental health issues and worked on an ambitious Regional Decarbonization Framework plan that aims to move the entire region toward zero-carbon emissions.

The Annual Report broke the County’s accomplishments and goals into eight categories: Community Engagement; Enhancing Communities and Keeping them Safe; Equity and Access; Homelessness and Housing; Justice Reform; Mental Health and Substance Use Support; Supporting Families; and Sustainability and Fighting Climate Change.

The County provides services and programs that touch the lives of nearly every person living in the region.

For example, it provides public health services, which took on added importance during the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides law enforcement through the Sheriff’s Department, health and social services, and guides land use in the unincorporated areas. It runs elections regionwide, monitors beach water quality, and operates County parks and 33 public libraries.