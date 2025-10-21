County approves purchase of firefighting helicopter with nighttime capabilities

By Paul Levikow

October 21, 2025 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the purchase of a firefighting helicopter with nighttime capabilities, which will be upgraded to accommodate a full crew for fire and rescue missions.

The Sikorsky S70 Firehawk, to be purchased from SDG&E, will add to a fleet of 12 firefighting helicopters and planes serving the region. It will substantially improve day and night firefighting response.

The larger and more powerful helicopter is an upgrade to previous models, with greater water storage capacity of 1,000 gallons per drop; additional space for more passengers; it flies at a faster speed; has a longer flight time before refueling; and its previous design for combat zones increases durability.

“This helicopter is going to bring a lot of safety to my district and throughout San Diego County,” Supervisor Joel Anderson said. “Deals like this are so fragile and they require so many people being agreeable in a world that everyone wants to fight.”

The unanimous vote was in response to the destructive January wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Public safety is our highest priority as elected officials and we must never become complacent in our fire efforts in preparedness,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

Last year, the County’s existing helicopter made 1,400 water drops on wildfires and rescued 159 people in San Diego County.

The County will provide the helicopter and CAL FIRE will provide staffing, maintenance, fuel and training.

“Fires don’t stop at night. We can’t stop fighting fires and saving lives because the sun goes down,” Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said. “This helicopter is going to make a really important difference in our community.”

Once purchased, the helicopter will be outfitted with specific firefighting equipment and seating for a full crew. It will be ready to respond next fall. In the interim, CAL FIRE can provide a reserve helicopter to the region in the spring as a temporary asset.

County News Center contributed to this report.