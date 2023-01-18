COUNTY ASKING HELP TO DETERMINE STORM DAMAGES

By Yvette Urrea Moe, County of San Diego Communications Office

January 18, 2023 (San Diego) - The County Office of Emergency Services is asking for your help to estimate the flooding and rain damage in our region caused by the recent series of storms.

People whose property or small business was damaged by storms between Dec. 29, 2022 and Jan. 17, 2023 can complete a damage survey form.

The collected data will be used to estimate total damages countywide and determine if enough damage occurred to qualify the region for disaster assistance, such as low interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Completing the form does not guarantee the region or the property owner will be eligible to receive disaster assistance. For additional information, visit sdcountyrecovery.com or email RecoverySanDiego@sdcounty.ca.gov.

If your property was damaged by the storm and you need immediate assistance, other local services may be available through www.211sandiego.org.