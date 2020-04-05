COUNTY ASKS RESIDENTS TO TAKE “STAY HOME, SAVE LIVES” PLEDGE: LOCAL CASES REACH 1,209

By Miriam Raftery

April 5, 2020 (San Diego) – San Diego County health officials yesterday encouraged area residents to take an online pledge and commit to helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Stay Home, Save Lives pledge asks San Diegans to stay home, use a face covering and physically distance when leaving the house for essential reasons, and pledge to help stop the spread of the virus.

Those signing up for the pledge are encouraged to download one of the campaign’s graphics and share it on their social media accounts with the hashtag #stayhomesd.

To date, early 17,000 San Diegans have been tested, including 1,025 tests reported April 3.

A new COVID-19 death of a man in his 70s brings the region’s total deaths to 18,, as total local cases rose to 1,209 as of April 3, with 93 new cases in 24 hours.

Here is the breakdown by zip code/city:

Total San Diego County Residents: 1,209



Carlsbad: 39



Chula Vista: 86



Coronado: 4



Del Mar: 7



El Cajon: 67



Encinitas: 27



Escondido: 27



Imperial Beach: 3



La Mesa : 18



Lemon Grove: 13



National City: 18



Oceanside: 29



Poway: 13



San Diego: 649



San Marcos: 17



Santee: 15



Solana Beach: 5



Vista: 17



Alpine: 1



Bonita: 8



Borrego Springs: 1



Descanso: 1



Fallbrook: 6



Jamul: 1



Lakeside: 9



Pauma Valley: 2



Ramona: 7



Ranchita: 2



Rancho Santa Fe: 14



Spring Valley: 27



Valley Center: 3

NOT ON THE MAP



Other: 54



Unknown*: 19

List by zip code: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/Epidemiology/COVID-19%20Summary%20of%20Cases%20by%20Zip%20Code.pdf

The County has distributed more than 1.5 million personal protective equipment items to local health care providers, including more than 663,000 N-95 respirators, more than 271,000 surgical face masks and nearly 616,000 gloves.

A total of 2,026 hotel rooms have been secured to isolate people who have potential COVID-19 symptoms and people who have health vulnerabilities and have no place to live. Of 1,585 rooms for County Public Health Services use, 153 are occupied by 159 guests. Of the 441 rooms assigned to the Regional Task Force on the Homeless, 183 are being occupied by 336 people who are at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage contains a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. For more information, visit www.coronavirus-sd.com.

Of San Diego County’s cases, 52.1% (630) were men and 47.1% (570) were women. The gender of nine people is unknown. Of the known cases, 228 (18.9%) have required hospitalization and 89 (7.4%) of the total number of cases had to be placed in intensive care. With the 18th death, 1.5% of the known cases have died.

Scams Amid Ongoing Crisis

The District Attorney’s office twarned San Diegans about emerging scams amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The DA’s office has investigated more than 240 complaints of price gouging and has served cease and desist notices to two dozen businesses.

District Attorney Summer Stephan shared several tips to help San Diegans avoid scams:

Verify the validity of a charity organization by visiting its official website before making a donation.

Don’t click on links in emails you receive from organizations claiming to be charities. Scammers often use email for phishing scams.

Legitimate government entities will not ask for your personal information over the phone or via email. If you are in doubt about a phone call or email you receive, call the official agency to verify.

The District Attorney’s office has compiled a list of additional resources on its website.