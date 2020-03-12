COUNTY ASSESSOR/RECORDER/CLERK CLOSING ALL OFFICES TO PUBLIC; SERVICES STILL AVAILABLE ONLINE, BY PHONE OR BY MAIL

Photo credit: Michael Uyeda Photo credit: Michael Uyeda

Photo: (March 12, 2020) Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the new Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk's office

Source: San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk's office

March 20, 2020 (San Diego) -- In accordance with the County Health Officer order regarding the COVID-19, Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s Offices are closed to the public and suspending all over-the-counter services.

Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Earnie Dronenburg said, “San Diego County residents are encouraged to visit our website www.SDARCC.com for online services and forms that can be completed by mail.” Dronenburg continued, “Our staff is continuing to provide great customer service by processing all electronic and mail submissions during this crisis to limit interruption to the public.”

The following services will continue to be available by phone, mail, online, and via E-mail:

Document Recording Services (only by mail and through E-Recording)

Vital Records Requests: Birth, Death, and Marriage Records (by mail or online)

Fictitious Business Name Statements (by mail)

Property Assessment Services

Copies of Official Records (by mail or online)

Notary Public Registrations (by mail)

Authentications (by mail)

Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk phone and E-mail information services will remain available. Many customer services are available online at www.SDARCC.com or:

Phone, mail and E-mail assistance contact:

Assessor Services: (619) 236-3771

Recorder Services: (619)238-8158

Marriage/Birth/Death Records and Fictitious Business Names: (619) 237-0502

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 121750, San Diego, CA 92112