COUNTY BANS GATHERINGS OF 10 OR MORE AND LEAVING HOME FOR ANYTHING NON-ESSENTIAL: GYMS AND MOVIE THEATERS CLOSE, NEW RULES FOR DAY CARE

By Miriam Raftery

March 19, 2020 (San Diego) – With 80 cases of COVID-19 now in our region, San Diego County health officials have banned gatherings of 10 or more people in any indoor or outdoor space. Smaller groups must stay six feet apart to slow spread of COVID-19.

Gyms and fitness centers have been ordered closed. Movie theaters are closed. Large department stores such as Macy’s and Penney’s have announced temporary closures.

Stores selling groceries and pharmacies remain open, as well as restaurants providing take-out or delivery only.

Day care must be limited to groups of up to 10 children in the same room and they must remain in same group each day, with the same staff person.

Social Distancing to Flatten the Curve

People who are home, working remotely and students should not be out unless it’s necessary. You can go out to:

Get food and other essential needs

Care for a family member, relative or friend

Get medical attention

Pick up medications

If you’re an essential employee

“If you need to be out, don’t go out in groups,” Wooten said. “We all must do everything we can to avoid getting COVID-19 and making others sick.”

All the guidelines being issued will help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent many people from getting sick at the same time.

Social distancing has been proven to slow the spread of pandemics so that sick people don’t overwhelm healthcare systems. Should that occur, there might not be enough hospital beds or mechanical respirators for everyone who needs them.