County begins construction on Edgemoor Acute Psychiatric Unit

By Fernanda Lopez Halvorson, County of San Diego Communications Office

March 9, 2026 (San Diego) - Construction is underway to renovate a 13,500 square-foot wing at the County’s Edgemoor Distinct Part Skilled Nursing Facility campus in Santee to convert it into a new Acute Psychiatric Unit.

County and State leaders gathered today to kick off the $28.1 million project that will add 12 new acute psychiatric beds in East County.

The new unit will offer short‑term intensive psychiatric care for people experiencing a serious behavioral health crisis 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Having access to safe, specialized care can make a critical difference for families and individuals when behavioral symptoms become overwhelming and immediate support is needed” said Nadia Privara Brahms, director of County Behavioral Health Services. “That’s why we’re so excited to begin work on this new acute psychiatric unit in the East County.”

Edgemoor’s new inpatient psychiatric unit will provide short-term crisis inpatient care for adults, including those at risk of self-harm, or who are experiencing severe symptoms such as depression or psychosis that cannot be safely managed at home.

Stays are typically short, lasting a few days to one to two weeks.

Renovation is largely funded by the State Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) that is supporting counties in constructing new mental health and substance use treatment facilities.

Over the last several years, the County has applied for over $144 million to develop four capital projects , three of which have been awarded BHCIP grant funding, including:

Edgemoor Acute Inpatient Unit (Santee)

Substance Use Residential and Treatment Facility (National City)

Children’s Crisis Residential Care Facility (San Diego)

The County’s fourth and final BHCIP grant proposal would support the development and construction of a Behavioral Health Wellness Campus in the Midway district within the City of San Diego.

Construction for the new Edgemoor acute psychiatric unit, which includes a 5,780 square-foot courtyard, is slated to be completed in May 2027.