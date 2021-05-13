COUNTY BOARD MEETINGS OPEN TO LIMITED IN-PERSON PARTICIPATION

Printer-friendly version
By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office
May 13, 2021 (San Diego) - A limited number of people can attend and provide public comment in person at the County Board of Supervisors meetings next week as long as certain COVID-19 safety measures are followed.
The Board meetings take place on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19. COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines cap the number of public participants in the Board Chamber at a time to 22 people.
Overflow rooms will be available, but due to limited capacity, the Clerk of the Board strongly urges the public to watch the meetings live online and make a request to speak via teleconference or submit a written eComment.
Attend the Meeting in Person
Members of the public must follow the safety guidelines below to attend the Board meeting in person.
- Wear a face covering at all times except when speaking at the podium
- Follow physical distancing rules
- Undergo a security screening, a temperature check and answer standard COVID-19 screening questions when entering the County Administration Center
- Wait outside the building if the maximum capacity is reached inside the Board Chamber and overflow rooms until space becomes available
WATCH ONLINE
There may be a 45-second or more delay when viewing the broadcast online, depending on the service and your internet connection.
- Agenda Web Stream (Available live and archived several hours later)
- Vimeo Livestream
- YouTube
Watch on TV
- Cox channel 24 or 19
- Spectrum channel 24 or 85
- Currently not available on AT&T U-Verse
Listen on the Phone
- A call-in line is also available to listen to the live Board meeting while it is in session at 619-531-4716. This is a listen-only line.
Comment
Members of the public can use the eComment service to submit comments on agenda and non-agenda items before and during the meeting.
Those who want to participate in the meeting and speak via teleconference must fill out the online Board of Supervisors tele-comments form and submit it before the meeting starts. After submitting the form, you will receive instructions on how to call in to the meeting to provide your comments.
Large groups wishing to comment on a common item are encouraged to submit comments in writing or to identify one spokesperson to join the teleconference on behalf of the group.
For more information, visit the Clerk of the Board’s website or call 619-531-5434.
Recent comments