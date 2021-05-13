COUNTY BOARD MEETINGS OPEN TO LIMITED IN-PERSON PARTICIPATION

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

May 13, 2021 (San Diego) - A limited number of people can attend and provide public comment in person at the County Board of Supervisors meetings next week as long as certain COVID-19 safety measures are followed.

The Board meetings take place on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19. COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines cap the number of public participants in the Board Chamber at a time to 22 people.

Overflow rooms will be available, but due to limited capacity, the Clerk of the Board strongly urges the public to watch the meetings live online and make a request to speak via teleconference or submit a written eComment.

Attend the Meeting in Person

Members of the public must follow the safety guidelines below to attend the Board meeting in person.

Wear a face covering at all times except when speaking at the podium

Follow physical distancing rules

Undergo a security screening, a temperature check and answer standard COVID-19 screening questions when entering the County Administration Center

Wait outside the building if the maximum capacity is reached inside the Board Chamber and overflow rooms until space becomes available





WATCH ONLINE

There may be a 45-second or more delay when viewing the broadcast online, depending on the service and your internet connection.

​

Watch on TV

Cox channel 24 or 19

Spectrum channel 24 or 85

Currently not available on AT&T U-Verse

Listen on the Phone

A call-in line is also available to listen to the live Board meeting while it is in session at 619-531-4716. This is a listen-only line.

Comment

Members of the public can use the eComment service to submit comments on agenda and non-agenda items before and during the meeting.

Those who want to participate in the meeting and speak via teleconference must fill out the online Board of Supervisors tele-comments form and submit it before the meeting starts. After submitting the form, you will receive instructions on how to call in to the meeting to provide your comments.