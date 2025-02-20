COUNTY BREAKS GROUND ON NEW CASA DE ORO LIBRARY

By Shauni Lyles, County of San Diego Communications Office

February 20, 2025 (Spring Valley) - County officials and community members broke ground Wednesday on a project that will bring a new library branch to Casa de Oro to meet the growing needs of the community.

The new library will be located at 9610 Campo Road in Spring Valley near Spring Valley Academy.

The current facility is in a leased location and is 6,000 square feet. The new library will double in size to 12,000 square feet with an approximately 2,000 square foot Community Room. In 2022, nearly 30,000 customers visited the branch and checked out over 63,250 items.

Some of the features of the new library will include:

Public computers plus laptops for checkout

High speed internet access and Wi-Fi throughout the branch

Community Room with after-hours access for community events

Teen area with study rooms

Children’s area with early literacy play equipment

Patio space and a Friends of the Library Bookstore

Designated parking lot

The library is being built on Zero Net Energy and LEED Gold standards. This means that the library’s solar panels will produce the electricity it needs to operate.

The County gathered community input and engaged residents, businesses and other stakeholders about their needs for the library. This feedback helped to shape the design and types of features planned for this location. County staff will continue to engage with the community about future design concepts as the project moves forward and revisions are made.

This project supports the library’s mission to celebrate our communities and help you create your own story. The project is funded by the County of San Diego.