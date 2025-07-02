COUNTY BUDGET INCLUDES MANY EAST COUNTY PROJECTS





By Miriam Raftery

Image: County Administration Building

July 2, 2025 (San Diego) – The $8.63 billion balanced budget passed by San Diego County Supervisors last week prioritizes housing, homelessness, public safety, infrastructure, health, environmental sustainability and support for vulnerable populations.

It also includes projects benefitting or impacting East County communities. These include:

Buying two ambulances for unincorporated areas

Purchasing a helicopter for firefighting and search and rescue missions

A new crisis stabilization unit in El Cajon

Operating safe parking programs in Spring Valley and unincorporated El Cajon, plus opening a third safe parking site in Grantville for people living in vehicles

Constructing Troy Street Sleeping cabins in Lemon Grove to shelter homeless people

Upgrades and repairs at the Descanso Fire Station

Staffing two water tenders to provide water during wildfires

Partnering with Cal Fire to explore using livestock grazing to reduce fire risk

Enhanced fire and emergency medical services in Dulzura and Pauma Valley

Improving a temporary space during construction of new Ramona Sheriff’s substation

New county library opening in 2026 in Casa de Oro

Creating community gardens in Spring Valley and Ramona

New mobile veterinary surgical unit for unincorporated areas

Cleaning up homeless encampments in unincorporated areas

Installing new electric vehicle charging stations in rural areas

In addition to those East County specific projects, the budget includes many other items to benefit residents countywide including these:

A $4.1 million increase for road improvements and flood control

Increased funds to support the Sheriff’s opioid enforcement program

$267.3 million to prevent epidemics and spread of disease and assure access for all with public health centers, home visiting programs and pharmaceutical services

Funds for a new public health lab to test for infectious diseases

$500 a month rent subsidies for nearly 400 low-income elderly adults

Funds to help tenants facing eviction

16 affordable housing developments funded partially by the County now under construction, with 18 more in the works

Helping homeless people in the San Diego Riverbed

$15 million for the Regional Homeless Assistance program

Drowning prevention and swim lessons at Parks and Recreation sites

$1 million for Safe Destination Nights, an after-school program serving 8,000 youths

Treating mosquito breeding sites

Funding for mental health services and substance abuse programs

Funds for the Mas Fresco Plus program to deliver farm produces boxes to homes

Office of Emergency Services disaster recovery efforts

Improvements to medical and mental health services for people in custody

New Resource and Reentry hub to help formerly incarcerated people

$853 million to help people in need access Calfresh, MediCal and CalWORKS

Road safety and infrastructure upgrades

$4.8 million to clear culverts, channels and storm drains to prevent flooding

$489 million to help keep at-risk families and children together

$154.9 million to help families who support foster and adopted children.

$223.5 million for in-home supportive services for vulnerable adults and those with disabilities.

Funds for an LGBTQ+ innovative housing and supports contracts

Increased funds for a domestic violence shelter program

$4.1 million to implement the Climate Action Plan

Additional funds to reduce greenhouse gases

Funds to monitor and report on beach and bay water quality

$1.3 million to improve the polluted Tijuana River Valley with dredging and habitat restoration

Planting 2,000 trees on County property to combat climate change





