COUNTY & CITY PASS RESOLUTION TO BUILD 10,000 UNITS OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING ON GOVERNMENT LAND, WORK ON DENSIFICATION & STREAMLINE PROCESSES

Source: Chair Nathan Fletcher

October 6, 2022 (San Diego) - Today in a historic meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and the San Diego City Council, by a vote of 12-0, voted to pass a resolution to align their efforts to remove barriers to housing production, work to build 10,000 units of housing on government-owned land, leverage available funds for housing and explore housing densification options.

Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and Sean Elo-Rivera, President of the San Diego City Council, who organized the meeting on the campus of San Diego State University, each issued a statement after the meeting concluded.

“The resolution the County and City passed allows us to drive toward an ambitious goal of building more affordable housing in the region; and puts us in alignment with how to achieve it,” said Chair Fletcher. “This was another important step in strengthening our relationship with the City of San Diego. I hope the other 17 jurisdictions and numerous agencies see this as motivation to join us as we work to build 10,000 units of housing on government land by 2030.”

“Housing is a human right. The actions taken today by the City Council and the County Board of Supervisors are a step toward accelerating the production of affordable homes so all San Diegans can benefit from the foundation for opportunity that stable housing provides,” said Council President Elo-Rivera.

Click here to read the entire policy, but the focus of the action taken today is centered around the following:

Support efforts to strengthen, streamline, and address permitting and other barriers to accelerating housing production; Support efforts to build 10,000 affordable homes on government-owned land and maximize the community benefits on these properties, including alignment with transit lines, Climate Action Plan goals, and ensuring that construction creates good-paying jobs; Support efforts to leverage public, private, and other funds to accelerate affordable housing with the urgency it deserves; and Support the exploration of the densification of properties owned by the San Diego Housing Commission or its nonprofit affiliate and further expand housing services in our region.

During the meeting, which was attended by about more than 150 people, presentations were made by Jennifer LeSar, CEO of LeSar Development Consultants and Founder of the Global Policy Leadership Academy; Mark Stuart, President and CEO, San Diego Foundation; Jeff Davis, Interim and President and CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission; Emily S. Jacobs, SDHC’s Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Josh Hoffman, SDHC’s Vice President of Real Estate Development.