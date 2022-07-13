COUNTY CLERK OFFERING NEW “SUMMER LOVE” EVENING WEDDINGS, INCLUDING SANTEE IN EAST COUNTY

East County News Service

July 13, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- San Diego County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg expanded office hours this summer to offer a new “Love After Hours Evening Wedding Services” program. Couples may book an appointment for an evening wedding on the following Wednesdays this summer: July 20, August 10, and September 14, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For those three dates only, couples may schedule appointments for a marriage license and/or civil ceremony following four office locations – County Administration Center in Downtown on the waterfront, Chula Vista, San Marcos, and Santee.

Chief Deputy Assessor/ Recorder/ County Clerk Jordan Marks said, “Our County Clerk team has taken another step to make sure that your wedding day is perfect with our new ‘love after hours evening wedding’ appointment offerings to make it easier for you, your family and loved ones to celebrate your love.” He added, “Your Assessor/ Recorder/ County Clerk’s office puts customers first, especially when making sure that happiness begins here with a memorable marriage ceremony.”

Couples can book their appointment 24/7 at www.SDARCC.com or by calling (619) 237-0502. Couples are encouraged to complete their marriage license application online ahead of the appointment time at www.SDARCC.com for faster service.

Guests are welcome and can enjoy new Downtown and Santee guest lounges. To find the address of the closest Clerk office offering this service please visit www.SDARCC.com.

The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70.00. For the ceremony – to be performed by County staff, in English or Spanish – there is an additional cost of $88.00.