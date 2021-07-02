COUNTY CLERK OFFERS "WALK-UP WEDNESDAY" MARRIAGE SERVICES TO MEET SIZZLING SUMMER OF LOVE DEMAND

East County News Service

July 2, 2021 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office has received an unprecedented number of requests for marriage licenses and civil marriage services. To meet the pent-up demand for marriage services caused by COVID-19 interruptions, the office opened more appointments across the County and will be offering no appointment required “Walk-Up Wednesday” marriage services.

The “Walk-Up Wednesday” service will be offered only at the Clerk’s award-winning “Marriage Hut,” located in the County’s picturesque Waterfront Park. ECM has contacted the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk to ask why their new office in Santee is not yet offering this service.

The new “Walk-Up Wednesday” marriage services will begin Wednesday, July 7, 2021 and continue through the summer or until demand subsides.

Many couples had their 2020 wedding plans interrupted or delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The County Clerk’s office has been working hard to meet this unprecedented demand for marriage services and added “Walk-Up Wednesdays” to make it easier for couples to get a marriage license and or get married without interruption to their plans for a summer of love.

San Diego County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg said, “July is the start of what we are calling the Summer of Love and it is sizzling hot.” Dronenburg continued, “So many couples had to delay or rebook their weddings because of the pandemic and are now ready to start their lives together.” Dronenburg concluded, “My San Diego County Clerk team is pulling out all the stops and offering walk-up services to make sure your summer of love is unforgettable.”

“Walk-Up Wednesday” marriage services will only be offered at the “Marriage Hut,” located at 1600 Pacific Highway in downtown San Diego on the north side of the County Administration Center in the Waterfront Park. Services will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis. Marriage ceremonies will be performed in the Waterfront Park and guests are welcome.