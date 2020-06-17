COUNTY TO CONTINUE VIRTUAL BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETINGS

By Michelle Mowad, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: County News Center

June 22, 2020 (San Diego) -- Due to the restrictions on gatherings in response to COVID-19, in-person participation at the County Board of Supervisors meetings on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 will not be permitted. The public can watch the meetings live online or on television. They can submit eComments or request to speak via teleconference.

Watch Online

There may be a 45-second or more delay when viewing the broadcast online, depending on the service and your internet connection.

Watch on TV

The meeting will also be broadcast live on:

Cox channel 24 or 19

Spectrum channel 24 or 85

Currently not available on AT&T U-Verse

Listen on the Phone

A call-in line is also available to listen to the live Board meeting while it is in session at 619-531-4716. This is a listen-only line.

Comment

Members of the public can use the eComment service to submit comments on agenda and non-agenda items before and during the meeting.

Those who want to participate in the meeting and speak via teleconference must fill out the online Board of Supervisors tele-comments form and submit it by 8:30 a.m. the day of the meeting. After submitting the form, you will receive instructions on how to call in to the meeting to provide your comments.

Large groups wishing to comment on a common item are encouraged to submit comments in writing or to identify one spokesperson to join the teleconference on behalf of the group.

Additionally, Board members may be attending the meeting via teleconference or phone conference and will conduct business as usual.

For more information, visit the Clerk of the Board’s website or call 619-531-5434.