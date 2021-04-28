The number of daily shots available for people without appointments is limited at each site. You can see a complete list of locations here.

By

April 28, 2021 (San Diego) -- San Diegans wishing to get a COVID-19 shot can now show up at a County-hosted clinic and get vaccinated without an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to anyone 16 and up who lives or works in San Diego County. People under 18 years of age need parental consent to make an appointment or must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get vaccinated at a no-appointment site. To make sure you get a shot on a particular date and location, you can make an appointment at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

Vaccination Progress:

State Metrics:

San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 6.2 cases per 100,000 residents (as of April 27).

The County remains in the Orange Tier or Tier 3 under the state’s new guidance. The California Department of Public Health indicates that unless there are extenuating circumstances, such as low rate of vaccine uptake, a county will only move to a more restrictive tier if hospitalizations are increasing significantly among vulnerable individuals, especially among vaccinated individuals, and both testing positivity and adjusted case rates show a concerning increase in transmission. This is currently not the case in the region.

Currently, the testing positivity percentage is 2.3%, placing the County in Tier 3 or the Orange Tier.

The County’s health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, is 3.0% and is also in the Orange Tier or Tier 3.

CDPH assesses counties on a weekly basis. The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

One new community outbreak was confirmed April 26 in a TK-12 th grade school setting.

In the past seven days (April 20 through April 26), 26 community outbreaks were confirmed.

The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Testing:

7,190 tests were reported to the County on April 26, and the percentage of new positive cases was 2%.

The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.7%. Target is less than 8.0%.

The 7-day, daily average of tests is 12,879.

Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:

144 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on April 26. The region’s total is now 275,684.

15,174 or 5.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.

1,673 or 0.6% of all cases and 11% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.

Deaths: