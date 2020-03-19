COUNTY COVID-19 INFORMATION AND UPDATES AVAILABLE VIA TEXT MESSAGE

Source: SDCountyEmergency.com

Image by Free Photos from Pixabay

March 19, 2020 (San Diego) - San Diego County residents can sign up to receive updated information about the novel coronavirus via text with the County COVID-19 public information text message alert system.

The system allows County health officials to send real-time information about COVID-19 in the region. To sign up to receive messages to your cell phone, text COSD COVID19 to 468-311.

COVID-19 updates for San Diego County and other important resources can also be found at www.coronavirus-sd.com.