COUNTY COVID-19 RELIEF GRANTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS: APPLY BY MARCH 31

East County News Service
March 2, 2022 (San Diego) -- Local microbusinesses and nonprofits that were affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for a $2,500 grant from the County. The Microbusiness grant program is funded by the Board of Supervisors with approximately $4.175 million allocated from the California Office of the Small Business. The deadline to apply is March 31.
Microbusinesses may be eligible for the $2,500 grant if their business:
- Was started before Dec. 31, 2019, is the owner’s primary source of revenue, and is currently operating or has a plan to reopen
- Generated less than $50,000 in revenue in the 2019 tax year
- Currently has five or fewer full-time employees and had five or fewer employees in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
- Was significantly impacted by COVID-19
- Has not previously received any grant money from the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program
For more info and to apply, visit the following websites:
- https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/microbusinessgrant.html
- https://sdivsbdc.org/county-of-san-diego-micro-business-grant-program/
- https://www.abasd.org/post/microbusinessgrant
