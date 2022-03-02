COUNTY COVID-19 RELIEF GRANTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS: APPLY BY MARCH 31

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (San Diego) -- Local microbusinesses and nonprofits that were affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for a $2,500 grant from the County.  The Microbusiness grant program is funded by the Board of Supervisors with approximately $4.175 million allocated from the California Office of the Small Business. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Microbusinesses may be eligible for the $2,500 grant if their business:

  • Was started before Dec. 31, 2019, is the owner’s primary source of revenue, and is currently operating or has a plan to reopen
  • Generated less than $50,000 in revenue in the 2019 tax year
  • Currently has five or fewer full-time employees and had five or fewer employees in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
  • Was significantly impacted by COVID-19
  • Has not previously received any grant money from the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

 

For more info and to apply, visit the following websites:

Click the flyer above for additional information.  The flyer has been made available in the following languages.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon