COUNTY COVID-19 RELIEF GRANTS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND NONPROFITS: APPLY BY MARCH 31

East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (San Diego) -- Local microbusinesses and nonprofits that were affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for a $2,500 grant from the County. The Microbusiness grant program is funded by the Board of Supervisors with approximately $4.175 million allocated from the California Office of the Small Business. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Microbusinesses may be eligible for the $2,500 grant if their business:

Was started before Dec. 31, 2019, is the owner’s primary source of revenue, and is currently operating or has a plan to reopen

Generated less than $50,000 in revenue in the 2019 tax year

Currently has five or fewer full-time employees and had five or fewer employees in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Was significantly impacted by COVID-19

Has not previously received any grant money from the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program

For more info and to apply, visit the following websites:

Click the flyer above for additional information. The flyer has been made available in the following languages.