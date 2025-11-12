County crews are ready for storm, County offers tips to stay safe

By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

November 12, 2025 (San Diego) - With the County’s first winter storm predicted to stretch through the weekend and into early next week, County of San Diego road crews are ready to respond if needed and the County is offering tips to help people stay safe.

The County and CAL FIRE pushed out lists earlier this week of where people in the unincorporated areas can get free sand bags to protect their properties.

County road crews are ready to respond with heavy equipment, asphalt pile for potholes and fiber rolls to prevent erosion that can disrupt roads.

Those County crews actually work all year around to inspect and clear culverts and inlets that deflect water from roads, trim trees and sweep roads. With the expected rains, they are also prepared to respond to the weather, including providing 24-hour coverage as needed through the days and nights. They also have snowplows ready to deploy at the County’s higher elevations, even though current weather forecasts do not expect temperatures to drop to snow-inducing levels.

Tips for the Public

Be Careful on the Roads

County emergency services and public works road crews say people should stay alert and take precautions and drive carefully on the roads and offered the following tips. Avoid driving in heavy rain conditions. If the trip is necessary: