COUNTY ENCOURAGES COVID-19 BOOSTERS FOR ELIGIBLE SAN DIEGANS

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: A woman readies herself to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Educational Cultural Complex site in Mountain View.

November 17, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego supports the California Department of Public Health recommendation for a COVID-19 booster dose for anyone 18 and older who wants one and meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for time between doses.

People who completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago are eligible for a booster shot at this time. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine more than two months ago are also eligible to get a booster shot.

Boosters are safe and effective and increase people’s immunity to the COVID-19 virus. Close to 345,000 San Diegans 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster to make time soon to get their shot,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “As we begin to attend more gatherings for the holidays, the booster dose can help better prevent infection and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

No-cost boosters vaccines are widely available throughout the region, including at medical providers’ offices, pharmacies, health clinics, and County vaccination locations. For more information on boosters and vaccination locations, visit coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine. Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov

Vaccination Progress:

Doses administered: Almost 5.42 million.

Received at least one shot: Over 2.6 million or 82.9% of San Diegans 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated: Over 2.33 million or 74.3%.

Boosters administered: 344,495.

More vaccination information can be found at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Deaths:

29 new deaths were reported since the last report on Nov. 10, 2021. The region’s total is 4,301.

21 men and eight women died between July 14 and Nov. 12, 2021.

Ten were 80 years of age or older, five were in their 70s, seven were in their 60s, one was in their 50s, three were in their 40s, two were in their 30s and one was in their 20s.

Eight of the people who died were fully vaccinated and 21 were not fully vaccinated.

26 had underlying medical conditions, one did not and two had medical history pending.

Cases, Hospitalizations, Case Rates and Testing:





342 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on Nov. 16, 2021. The region’s total is now 379,251.

3,117 cases were reported in the past week (Nov. 10 through Nov. 16) compared to 3,431 cases identified the previous week (Nov. 3 through Nov. 9)

During the 30-day period between Oct. 5 to Nov. 3, there were 339 COVID-19 hospitalizations; 304 people were not fully vaccinated and 35 were fully vaccinated.

San Diego County’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 14.2 overall, 8.1 for fully vaccinated people and 24.6 for not fully vaccinated San Diegans.

15,079 tests were reported to the County on Nov. 16, and the percentage of new positive cases was 2.3%.

The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 2.7%.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

21 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days (Nov. 10 through Nov. 16): eight in TK-12 grade school settings, four in government settings, three in business settings, three in hotel/resort/spa settings, one in a faith-based setting, one in fitness/gym setting and one in a retail setting.

The community outbreaks trigger is more than seven in a 7-day period.

More Information: