By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office
May 12, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego County officials said Wednesday that they fully expect 12-to-15 year old youths to be able to start getting vaccinated Thursday with Pfizer vaccines, pending the expected approval Wednesday night by the Western States Scientific Safety Review and California Department of Public Health.
County officials also reported just 94 new COVID-19 cases, the first time new cases dipped below 100 in nearly a year. It marked the lowest number of new cases since the County reported 73 cases on May 31, 2020.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the advisory committee to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15 year old youths Wednesday afternoon, clearing the way for the Western States Scientific Safety Review to review and approve it as well.
County officials said the County has access to enough Pfizer vaccine to provide vaccinations for all the 175,864 12-to-15 year olds in San Diego County.
Parents, and youth 12-15 years of age with parental approvals, can begin making appointments or walking into County clinics Thursday morning, or possibly late tonight, to receive shots. The My Turn online appointment system will not be updated until after the Western State’s working group issues its approval. The County plans to post tonight information about how to schedule appointments and what types of documentation youths will need to get vaccinated on its COVID-19 web site (link).
County officials said people should not walk into the County’s mobile clinics without first confirming the location has the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved so far for 12-to-15 year old youth. Most mobile clinics feature the J&J/Janssen vaccine.
Vaccination Progress:
- Doses delivered: Nearly 3.7 million.
- Doses administered: Nearly 3.23 million.
- Received at least one shot: Close to 1.75 million or 65.0% of San Diegans 16 and older.
- Fully vaccinated: More than 1.28 million or 47.8%.
- The goal: fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older or 2,017,011 people.
- To date, 86.7% of the goal population has received at least one vaccine and 63.8% are fully vaccinated. These percentages will be updated as new populations become eligible.
- More vaccination information can be found at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.
State Metrics:
- San Diego County’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is currently 3.7 cases per 100,000 residents.
- The testing positivity percentage is 1.7%.
- The health equity metric is 2.0%.
- CDPH assesses counties on a weekly basis. The next report is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18.
Community Setting Outbreaks:
- One new community outbreak was confirmed May 11 in a grocery setting.
- In the past seven days (May 5 through May 11), 14 community outbreaks were confirmed.
- The community outbreaks trigger is seven or more in seven days.
Testing:
- 12,693 tests were reported to the County on May 11, and the percentage of new positive cases was 1%.
- The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.6%. Target is less than 8.0%.
- The 7-day, daily average of tests is 11,280.
Cases, Hospitalizations and ICU Admissions:
- 94 COVID-19 cases were reported to the County on May 11. This marked the first time the county has reported fewer than 100 new cases since May 31, 2020 when it reported 73 cases. The region’s total is now 278,401.
- 15,333 or 5.5% of all cases have required hospitalization.
- 1,691 or 0.6% of all cases and 11% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.
Deaths:
- Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported May 11. The region’s total is 3,729.
- Three women and one man died between April 28 and May 8.
- Two of the deceased were in their early 80s; one was in their late 70s and one was in their late 50s.
- All had underlying medical conditions.
More Information:
The more detailed data summaries found on the County’s coronavirus-sd.com website are updated around 5 p.m. daily.
