By Gig Conaughton, County of San Diego Communications Office

May 12, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego County officials said Wednesday that they fully expect 12-to-15 year old youths to be able to start getting vaccinated Thursday with Pfizer vaccines, pending the expected approval Wednesday night by the Western States Scientific Safety Review and California Department of Public Health.

County officials also reported just 94 new COVID-19 cases, the first time new cases dipped below 100 in nearly a year. It marked the lowest number of new cases since the County reported 73 cases on May 31, 2020.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the advisory committee to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15 year old youths Wednesday afternoon, clearing the way for the Western States Scientific Safety Review to review and approve it as well.

County officials said the County has access to enough Pfizer vaccine to provide vaccinations for all the 175,864 12-to-15 year olds in San Diego County.

Parents, and youth 12-15 years of age with parental approvals, can begin making appointments or walking into County clinics Thursday morning, or possibly late tonight, to receive shots. The My Turn online appointment system will not be updated until after the Western State’s working group issues its approval. The County plans to post tonight information about how to schedule appointments and what types of documentation youths will need to get vaccinated on its COVID-19 web site (link).

County officials said people should not walk into the County’s mobile clinics without first confirming the location has the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved so far for 12-to-15 year old youth. Most mobile clinics feature the J&J/Janssen vaccine.