COUNTY FIRE REACHES NEW HEIGHTS WITH MT. LAGUNA FIRE STATION

By Chuck Westerheide, County of San Diego Communications Office

Photo: fire crews and residents gather to celebrate the opening of Mt. Laguna Fire Station 49

May 6, 2022 (Mt. Laguna) - County Fire, CAL FIRE and the community of Mt. Laguna on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the County’s highest elevation fire station, sitting at about 6,000 feet.

“I am honored to recognize the grand opening of Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49,” shared Supervisor Joel Anderson. “I am thankful for all the firefighters and staff that keep our County safe—and I am hopeful that this strategically placed fire station will help them do just that.”

The building is shared with County Department of Public Works crews, who are responsible for maintaining roads, including plowing snow or clearing debris following storms.