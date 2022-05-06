COUNTY FIRE REACHES NEW HEIGHTS WITH MT. LAGUNA FIRE STATION

Printer-friendly version
By Chuck Westerheide, County of San Diego Communications Office
Photo: fire crews and residents gather to celebrate the opening of Mt. Laguna Fire Station 49
May 6, 2022 (Mt. Laguna) - County Fire, CAL FIRE and the community of Mt. Laguna on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the County’s highest elevation fire station, sitting at about 6,000 feet.
“I am honored to recognize the grand opening of Mt. Laguna Fire Station #49,” shared Supervisor Joel Anderson. “I am thankful for all the firefighters and staff that keep our County safe—and I am hopeful that this strategically placed fire station will help them do just that.”
The building is shared with County Department of Public Works crews, who are responsible for maintaining roads, including plowing snow or clearing debris following storms.
Station 49 has 5,000 feet of floor space including the area for two fire trucks. It also includes sleeping quarters for 6 firefighters, a living area, kitchen, office space and gym. There is also a second story balcony so firefighters can enjoy the outdoor environment. The station was built using fire-resistive materials as it is in a high wildfire area.
The site also has very specific lighting systems to maintain the light pollution standards of the International Dark-Sky Association, so it does not impede the research performed at the Mt. Laguna Observatory near the station.
