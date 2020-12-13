COUNTY HAS ABOUT $4 MILLION FOR NON-PROFITS SERVING PEOPLE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

By Jose A. Alvarez

Do you run a non-profit organization which serves low and moderate-income people who’ve been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic?

If so, you may qualify for a share of about $4 million from the County Housing and Community Development Services’ Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The funds are available for projects in the following areas:

Public services such as grocery delivery, food pantries, rent or mortgage assistance programs, diagnostic testing and health care job training.

Construction or rehabilitation of testing or treatment community facilities.

Acquire or rehabilitate housing related to isolation and quarantine.

Some further examples of eligible projects are available here.

All activities must benefit residents in the unincorporated areas of the region, as well as the cities of Coronado, Del Mar, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, Poway and Solana Beach.

Projects or programs funded with CDBG funds must benefit at least 51% of residents whose incomes are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. Additionally, the project must serve people and families who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Applications are now open online and will be available through January 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. Completed applications can be sent to:

County of San Diego

Housing and Community Development Services

Community Development Division

3989 Ruffin Road

San Diego, CA 92123

If you would prefer to submit an electronic application, please submit to Marco De La Toba (marco.delatoba@sdcounty.ca.gov), Freddy Villafan (freddy.villafan@sdcounty.ca.gov), or Sarah Snook Brunson (sarahsnook.brunson@sdcounty.ca.gov).