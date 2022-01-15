COUNTY HEARING JANUARY 26 TO EXEMPT HOMELESS FACILITIES FROM ZONING ORDINANCE

East County News Service

Photo by Henri Migala: Homeless youths and community members gathered in El Cajon recently to call for help to aid young homeless people.

January 15, 2022 (San Diego) – On January 26 at 9 a.m., County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a proposal to exempt county-owned, run or leased emergency shelters, transitional and supportive services form zoning ordinance provisions.

The project would also expand the definition of “homeless shelter” to include (1) safety parking facilities that are not an RV park or mobile home park, (2) safe storage facilities, (3) safe camping facilities receiving direct financial assistance from the County of San Diego, and (4) day shelter facilities.

No specific development is currently being proposed by the project, though several sites are under consideration including Lakeside and Spring Valley in East County.

Public Participation: Those wishing to participate in the meeting and/or comment should visit the Clerk of the Board website at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bosa.html.

Due to increasing COVID-19 cases and current COVID-19 guidance, upcoming Board of Supervisors meetings will be held virtually. In-person public participation at Board of Supervisors meetings will not be allowed. Interested individuals may watch the meeting online, request to speak by phone or submit an eComment.

If you have questions, contact please contact the Board Operations Unit at (619) 531-5434 or via email to publiccomment@sdcounty.ca.gov. Or contact Audrey Hamilton in your preferred language at audrey.hamilton@sdcounty.ca.gov or at the following project phone: 858-505-6677.

More information regarding the project can be found on the Project Website.