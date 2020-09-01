COUNTY HOSTS MEETING ON PROPOSED ALL-WHEEL PARK IN SPRING VALLEY SEPT. 10

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

September 1, 2020 (Spring Valley ) – The County will host an online public meeting on Thursday, September 10 from 6-7 p.m. on a proposed “Calavo Park” all-wheel park at 2920 Calavo Drive in Spring Valley.

A county announcement of the event states, “We need your input to determine what features will help make this a best-in-class recreation destination. Join us for an online conversation with park staff, park designers and other influencers.”

After a brief presentation, a group discussion will be held at the virtual event hosted by the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation and Spring Valley Recreation.