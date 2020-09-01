COUNTY HOSTS MEETING ON PROPOSED ALL-WHEEL PARK IN SPRING VALLEY SEPT. 10

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
September 1, 2020 (Spring Valley ) – The County will host an online public meeting on Thursday, September 10 from 6-7 p.m. on a proposed “Calavo Park” all-wheel park at 2920 Calavo Drive in Spring Valley.
A county announcement of the event states, “We need your input to determine what features will help make this a best-in-class recreation destination. Join us for an online conversation with park staff, park designers and other influencers.”
After a brief presentation, a group discussion will be held at the virtual event hosted by the County of San Diego Parks and Recreation and Spring Valley Recreation.
For more information contact park project manager Judy Tjiong-Pietrzak at Judy.Tjiong-Pietrzak@sdcounty.ca or visit the event’s Facebook page.
