COUNTY HOSTS VIRTUAL COMMUNITY WORKSHOP OCT. 15 ON CAMPO ROAD CORRIDOR REVITALIZATION PLAN

East County News Service

 

October 4, 2020 (Spring Valley) - The County of San Diego – Planning & Development Services (PDS) will host a virtual community workshop for the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Plan on Thursday, October 15 at 4 p.m.  The plan covers the section of Campo Road in the Casa de Oro community. 

 

 

 

The County invites the community to participate in the workshop to provide input in its planning process.

 

What:  Guiding Principles Community Workshop for the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Plan
 
When:  4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020
 
Where: Virtual workshop.  Directions on how to attend will be available on the project website – http://bit.ly/cdoplan

 

If you have any questions, please contact Josh Menvielle, the project manager:

 


