COUNTY HOSTS VIRTUAL TOWN HALL SEPT. 18 ON OPIOID OVERDOSES

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

 

September 11, 2020 (San Diego) - Drug overdose deaths in San Diego County have spiked in the past several months. You’re invited to join a virtual Town Hall via Zoom to learn more about the San Diego Opioid Project on  Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m. Registration is required.  Please click here to RSVP.

The forum is hosted by County Supervisors, District Attorney Summer Stephan, County Health and Human Service Agency and Live Well San Diego.  

Learn more at www.SanDiegoOpiodProject.org

 

Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon