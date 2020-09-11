COUNTY HOSTS VIRTUAL TOWN HALL SEPT. 18 ON OPIOID OVERDOSES

East County News Service

September 11, 2020 (San Diego) - Drug overdose deaths in San Diego County have spiked in the past several months. You’re invited to join a virtual Town Hall via Zoom to learn more about the San Diego Opioid Project on Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m. Registration is required. Please click here to RSVP.

The forum is hosted by County Supervisors, District Attorney Summer Stephan, County Health and Human Service Agency and Live Well San Diego.

Learn more at www.SanDiegoOpiodProject.org.