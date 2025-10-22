County hosts webinar October 22 on Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) proposed ordinance

East County News Service

October 14, 2025 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a virtual meeting to share your thoughts on the draft ordinance for the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Zoning Ordinance Amendment and the proposed Separate Sale of ADUs Program, which is currently available for public review.

Following direction received from the Board of Supervisors on October 9, 2024, staff are developing a local program to allow for the separate sale of ADUs under Assembly Bill (AB) 1033, a state law passed in 2023 that allows cities and counties to voluntarily adopt an ordinance allowing the independent sale of ADUs separate from the primary residential unit.

You’re invited to share your thoughts on the potential separate sale of ADUs.

To gather additional community input, PDS is hosting a virtual meeting on October 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. The draft amendment can be viewed on the County’s ADU Zoning Ordinance Amendment website.

The county seeks public feedback to help refine the local criteria options that may be incorporated into this proposed program. Staff will provide an overview of the draft options and share an overview of the stakeholder feedback that has gone into shaping the draft ordinance. Your input is essential as we explore policy options for a local program to bring forward for the Board’s consideration.

If you would like to attend the public webinar, please register in advance for the meeting using the link provided below.

When: October 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

Meeting ID: 893 7019 3252

For more information about the project and to subscribe to the project mailing list, please visit this link: ADU Zoning Ordinance Amendment

If you have any questions, please contact Enrique Flores or Amber Jagers at PDS.LongRangePla nning@sdcounty.c a.gov or at (858) 505-6677.