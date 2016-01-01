County launches new Alert San Diego app, replacing SD Emergency

East County News Service East County News Service

Oct. 24, 2025 (San Diego County) -- The name and look of the emergency information app for the County of San Diego has changed, and now has new features to help keep residents safe.

Known previously as SD Emergency, it is now called Alert San Diego . The updated app is part of the County Office of Emergency Services’ (OES) modernized emergency communication system. The app provides a one-stop place for quick access to official alerts, interactive maps, preparedness tips and recovery resources.

Residents who already have the SD Emergency app downloaded should update it now to continue receiving push notifications and official information from county emergency managers.

The county reports that the SD Emergency app will be retired in 90 days, in mid-January 2026.

The Alert San Diego app works in concert with AlertSanDiego.org , where residents can register to receive phone, text or email alerts for their neighborhood -- just as they did with the previous system.

New features in Alert San Diego include a clean, simplified design with a modern, easy-to-use interface with intuitive navigation for quick access to vital emergency information.

Alert San Diego also has expanded emergency updates, including push notifications for official alerts, live interactive emergency maps, helicopter announcements from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) radio streams and San Diego Police Department/Sheriff's Department service call information.

The new system will provide early earthquake alerts as well. Built into most smartphones, the app can guide residents to enable Android Earthquake Alerts and iPhone Emergency Alerts.

Alert San Diego also has preparedness and recovery resources, offering guidance on creating a personal disaster plan, building an emergency kit, and accessing recovery information after an event; and it has accessibility features that are compatible with screen readers, designed to meet or exceed WCAG standards, and built for clarity, readability and ease of use for all residents.

OES coordinates emergency preparedness, response and recovery across the region. It works with local, state, federal, nonprofit and private sector partners to protect public health and safety during natural disasters and other emergencies.