COUNTY LAUNCHES RECOVERY HOTLINE AND EMAIL FOR VALLEY FIRE: FIREFIGHTERS HOLD BLAZE AS HIGH WINDS ROAR IN THIS MORNING

Humane Society seeks donated items to help evacuated animals; school closures continue in fire-affected areas

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Latest evacuation map as of this morning, per Cal Fire

September 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- The County of San Diego has established a Recovery Hotline and email to help all those affected by the Valley Fire, which firefighters held to 17,565 acres overnight. See map left and an additional Google map updated frequently at https://www.google.com/maps/@32.7156104,-116.6375083,11z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m3!15m2!1m1!1s%2Fg%2F11l4m1gzbr?hl=en.

The fire is now 11% contained; however 20 homes and dozens of outbuildings have been lost. Santa Ana winds roared into the region in the middle of the night, with speeds of 54 degrees recorded at Sill Hill near Descanso, 53 in Alpine, 48 in Hauser Mountain and 45 in Potrero. A high wind warning and red flag warning are both in effect.

Recovery info for fire survivors

The Recovery Hotline, (858) 715-2200, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and through the upcoming weekend.

The Recovery email, ValleyFireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov, will also be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and through the upcoming weekend.

After this weekend, messages and emails received after hours will be responded to on the next following business day, Mondays through Fridays. Additional wildfire recovery information and guidance will come as the fire is contained.

Humane Society seeks help

The Humane Society is asking for donated items to help with animals being brought to their facilities. Donations are sought of large plastic water buckets, grass, hay, alfalfa, wheel barrows, pitchforks, chicken feed, and pig feed which can be delivered to Iron Oak Canyon Ranch, 12310 Campo Rd., Spring Valley 91978.

School closures

Alpine School District

Teachers will continue distance learning on Sept. 8. "Please understand that some teachers may be impacted by the fires and blackouts and we will be reaching out to support them and their classes," the district said in part on Facebook. Get the latest updates from AUSD here.

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

"Due to power outages and evacuation orders in the Jamul and Dulzura communities of San Diego County, schools in the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8," the San Diego Office of Education announced Monday.

Mountain Empire Unified School District

"Schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District will shift to asynchronous classes on Sept. 8 due to power outages in parts of the community. Potrero Elementary will not have staff onsite due to extended power outages," the San Diego Office of Education announced Monday.

Road closures

At 7:17 this morning the CHP site announced these road closures:

Japatul Valley Road/Lyons Valley

Tavern Road/Dehesa

Lawson Valley Road/Skyline Truck Trail

Military helicopters staging at Gllespie Field

Due to being “very short on resources” the county announces it has helicopters from both Navy and Marines staging at Gillespie Field to help fight fires.

View video from County: https://twitter.com/i/status/1303579002423009285